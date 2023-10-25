On to open second London store in Spitalfields

On, the Swiss performance sportswear brand will open its second UK store in London’s Spitalfields Market on November 3 following the successful launch of its flagship on Regent Street in February.

The new 3,300 square foot store will be located at 37 Brushfield St, East London, and will feature a “comprehensive” range of On’s footwear, apparel, and accessories.

Facing the lively Bishops Square, On said the store design will feature “a series of windows seamlessly connects the energy of the square with the in-store experience,” while the store’s colour palette and materials will draw inspiration from the market’s iconic red bricks.

Inside, the store will offer a Hybrid Explorer Display, a digital comparison table that will allow shoppers to compare different On shoes instantly by placing them on the table, and flexible display fixtures designed to be moveable.

The store will also serve as a hub for running clubs and community activities.

Commenting on the opening, Bianca Pestalozzi, general manager for EMEA at On, said in a statement: "With each new retail venture, we’ve seen an immediate increase in brand visibility and search activity.

"We look forward to building on this momentum as we invest not only in retail stores but also in running initiatives in the UK, from elite athletic events like On Track Nights in Highgate to community programs and run clubs."

On has more than 25 stores across the US, Europe, and Asia, including 19 stores in China. Earlier this month the sportswear brand, backed by tennis star Roger Federer, announced a new strategic plan to ignite further growth to target double sales growth by 2026 through expansion in China and its own retail network to become the world’s “most premium” sportswear brand.