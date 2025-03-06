Onitsuka Tiger opens its first flagship store in Spain

Japanese fashion and sneaker brand Onitsuka Tiger has opened its first-ever Spanish flagship store in Barcelona.

Located on the prestigious Passeig de Gràcia, the two-storey flagship has been designed by architectural firm Studio Dini Cataldi, led by Filippo Dini and Gianluca Cataldi, to merge the cutting-edge aesthetics of Tokyo, Japan, with the timeless architectural elegance of the historical building that houses the store.

Onitsuka Tiger Barcelona flagship store Credits: Onitsuka Tiger

The ground level has been transformed into a retail space featuring Onitsuka Tiger’s signature yellow hues and glossy surfaces, evoking the vibrant and modern energy of Tokyo, while reflective walls and polished floors create an open and dynamic space, and a sleek grid-patterned ceiling and illuminated panels add a touch of futurism.

Onitsuka Tiger’s collections are showcased in displays with a mix of yellow and contrasting dark tones to “draw attention to the products,” while minimalist shelving units are “strategically placed to highlight the brand’s iconic designs”.

Onitsuka Tiger Barcelona flagship store Credits: Onitsuka Tiger

The basement level serves as a gallery space, where an archive collection of Onitsuka Tiger’s iconic shoes will be displayed to celebrate the store opening.

Commenting on the opening, Ryoji Shoda, head of Onitsuka Tiger Company, said in a statement: "In Barcelona, where tradition and innovation co-exist, the opening of our flagship store on Passeig de Gràcia, one of the world's premier shopping destinations, marks a significant milestone in our brand strategy across Europe.

"We aspire to embody the spirit of our brand, which continually challenges itself while honouring tradition. Our goal is to contribute to the preservation of vital cultural heritage, enhance the value of art, and foster the development of the city, all in synergy with Passeig de Gràcia."

To celebrate the opening, the brand has also introduced a special edition of the Mexico 66TM NM (Made in Japan Collection), available exclusively at the Barcelona flagship store. It also offers a wide range of products, including the Nippon Made collection.

Onitsuka Tiger Barcelona flagship store Credits: Onitsuka Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger Barcelona flagship store Credits: Onitsuka Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger Barcelona flagship store Credits: Onitsuka Tiger