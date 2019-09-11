Online brand Turn Black opens maiden store in Delhi

E-commerce brand Turn Black sells only black clothing. The aim is to de-stigmatise the color in Indian fashion. From sketch to prototype to final product, Turn Black crafts its pieces with the same approach as the world’s design houses. A shopping destination for the busy, dynamic woman, it creates timeless pieces in all things black since this is a color that encapsulates the contradictions and complexities of human beings and is capable of being both severe and demure, chic and anti-fashion, seductive and conservative, common and avant-garde, all at the same time.

Turn Black launched in 2018 retails its men’s and women’s wear from its dedicated e-commerce store. The brand has opened its first brick-and-mortar store and this is in South Delhi. The store has a minimalist white interior with simple metal furnishings which, filled with the brand’s all-black ensembles, creates a striking aesthetic. The store launched with the brand’s latest women’s wear collection. The collection features a range of simple and versatile pieces such as the Black Mirage Chanderi silk co-ord, Midnight Flame linen bodice, Sojourn loose top, and Primavera gathered dress. The store will also be a space in which the brand can hold events, the first of which will be a in-black session, which will be a stage for creative minds to come and express themselves.