Online ethnic retailer Tjori’s first offline store to open in New Delhi

Online fashion and crafts brand Tjori will open its first offline store this year in New Delhi. Tjori launched online in 2012, retails from its dedicated e-commerce site as well as its Instagram shop. The brand retails a range of women’s wear such as kurtas, dresses, and tops as well as footwear, bags, accessories, jewelry, children’s wear, and home décor.

Imbibing cultural and traditional crafts from around the globe, Tjori is a platform for treasured designs across apparel, footwear, bags, decor, and jewelry. The brand also offers a range of organic and ayurvedic skin care products. Tjori’s designs and crafts products are in a range of fabric, enabling customers to experience handmade goodness and create statement unique to their own style. The vision is to bring together traditional crafts and modern designs, creating contemporary products that are one-of-a-kind.

Tjori is backed by a group of investors in India and the Middle East. This takes the firm’s total funding from investors to over $1 million. Its online business is growing exponentially and the brand intends to level up by launching a physical retail store by the end of this year to allow touch-feel-try ability along with maintaining an online presence.