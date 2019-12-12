Online fast fashion player Shein engaging Indian millennials

Fast fashion retailer Shein is promoting its brand across India with interactive events. The initiative will engage millennial shoppers in India and promote its party wear. The brand hosted 100 parties over five days in four cities to promote its brand across Indian campuses. Shein entered the Indian market in 2017. The brand retails value fashion and caters to a millennial customer base.

Shein, founded in 2008, is an international B2C fast fashion e-commerce platform. The company mainly focuses on women’s wear, but it also offers men’s, children’s clothes, accessories, shoes, bags and other fashion items. Shein mainly targets Europe, America, Australia, and the Middle East along with other consumer markets. The brand’s business covers more than 220 regions around the world. It currently ships to over 80 countries all over the world.

Shein prides itself on offering on-trend styles, whether it is boho dresses, graphic tees or patterned blouses and chic swimwear. Shein aims at providing the highest value trendy pieces while also being dedicated to quality, value and service. Some of the products are crafted by individuals experienced in hand sewing. Shein stays on top of the latest fashion trends from around the globe while rapidly bringing these styles to market.