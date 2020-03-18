Online grocery retailer Grofers steps into fashion retail

Online grocery player Grofers has started selling fashion products, footwear and accessories such as watches. The newly-added vertical is on both its website and mobile application. Unlike grocery where Grofers largely follows a private label strategy, the company is currently relying on third-party sellers in fashion. Based in Gurugram, Grofers delivers its fashion offerings across India within four to seven days. The majority of its offerings in these categories is under Rs 1000.

Many consumer-facing internet companies have forayed into ancillary verticals. Startups are venturing into new segments in search of scale. ShareChat is foraying into social commerce and Cure.Fit has started offering groceries. Grofers foraying into fashion is one of their ways to diversify and add more use cases to a platform which is already being used frequently. Grofers has been focusing on the mass market segment through its in-house brands. About 60 per cent of its offerings in grocery, FMCG and household items are formed by its private labels. In a bid to bring in more revenue, the company has recently started adding its in-house grocery products to local kirana stores as well. It has been converting local neighborhood stores into Grofers-branded stores and placing its products on their shelves across the NCR region and adjacent cities.