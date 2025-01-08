Online retail study reveals generational shifts in shopping preferences

A comprehensive survey by SmartBuyGlasses has unveiled significant shifts in US consumer behaviour that could reshape fashion retail strategies. Counter to conventional wisdom, younger consumers (20-34) demonstrate lower online shopping frequency than their older counterparts, though their influence on family purchasing decisions remains substantial.

The study reveals a marked willingness among consumers to pay premiums for enhanced services. Notably, 73 per cent of Americans would pay more for eco-friendly delivery options, with younger demographics showing particular enthusiasm despite lower purchasing power. This suggests environmental credentials are becoming a critical differentiator in retail success.

Virtual reality and augmented reality emerge as key technologies driving consumer interest, with 44 per cent of respondents citing AR try-ons as essential for online shopping. This presents a particular opportunity in fashion retail, where visualisation traditionally poses a significant barrier to online sales.

The findings highlight a complex relationship with artificial intelligence. While 48.75 per cent of respondents express significant discomfort with AI in retail settings, particularly in customer service, younger consumers show greater acceptance. This generational divide suggests the need for a nuanced approach to AI implementation in retail strategies.

Speed remains paramount, with 70 per cent of respondents rating fast delivery as very or extremely important. However, price sensitivity varies significantly - while 32.5 per cent would pay less than 5 dollars for expedited delivery, only 6.25 per cent would consider premiums above 15 dollars.

For fashion retailers, the data suggests a clear strategic direction: invest in immersive technologies while maintaining a balanced approach to AI integration, prioritise sustainable practices, and develop tiered delivery options. The key to success appears to lie in creating an omnichannel experience that combines technological innovation with environmental consciousness.