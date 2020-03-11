Osaa opens flagship in New Delhi

Women’s wear brand Osaa by Adarsh has opened a flagship store in New Delhi’s Ambawatta One, Mehrauli. The store showcases designer Adarsh Makharia’s latest collection of bridal and ethnic wear. The store houses Osaa by Adarsh’s latest collection ‘Nishiki’ with a selection of sariss, lehengas, suits, and gowns. Makharia conceptualised the store in collaboration with scenographer Swarup Dutta. The space features opulent chandeliers, a living-room-esque seating area, and long, wooden rods used to display intricately embellished traditional wear on a soft, neutral background.

The pieces in the new collection are inspired by Japan’s art of gold weaving with intricate three-dimensional patterns woven with multi-coloured threads,

Makharia launched his womenswear label in 2013 and the brand is based in Kolkata. The brand specialises in bridal couture and works with artisans and craftspeople across India.