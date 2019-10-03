OshKosh B’Gosh is now being retailed on Myntra

American children’s clothing brand OshKosh B’Gosh is on Myntra. OshKosh B’Gosh offers contemporary fashion with a wide variety of styles and trends. The brand has been brought to India by the retail group Tablez, which felt Myntra with its large user base and wide reach offers the perfect channel for OshKosh B’Gosh to scale swiftly in this market. This is the US brand’s second run in India. Myntra has over 65,000 options from over 400 children’s wear brands and is the go-to destination for branded apparel products. With a mix of large global brands and small domestic boutiques, Myntra’s range offers value for money and quality to shoppers in India.

Tablez has introduced leading global brands in F&B, toys, lifestyle and apparel to India since it entered India in 2016. Myntra is transitioning from a catalogue-heavy browsing experience to a content-heavy online experience. The Flipkart-owned fashion platform has launched a reality show, Fashion Superstar, a digital fashion influencer talent hunt, which will go live on its app. Through content-driven activities it is looking to double the engagement and time spent on the app over the next three to four years. It is constantly working on making its product catalogue video-heavy and this has helped in increasing the engagement on the app.