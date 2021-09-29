Outnet adding menswear

Yoox-Net-a-Porter Group-owned The Outnet is adding menswear to its offerings. The company, which was launched in 2009 as a site for discount designer fashion for women, is working on expanding its reach to a broader audience. The Outnet has recently launched local language sites in the Middle East, Japan, and Germany.

The new men’s category is expanded to launch later this year with Europe, Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. Menswear will launch for the U.S. in 2022.

Luxury menswear is considered a very attractive category for fashion business growth and has been for the past several years. In 2018, Reuters predicted that luxury menswear growth would soon outpace luxury womenswear as man have grown more interested in wardrobing their lifestyles.