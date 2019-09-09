PageIndustries plans to double manufacturing capacity

Page Industries plans to double its manufacturing capacity in India in the next five years. Its current installed capacity is 260 million pieces. Currently, the company’s manufacturing units cover 2.4 million sq. ft, which includes 14 locations in Karnataka and one location in Tamil Nadu. The company is setting up a greenfield manufacturing factory in Anantpur, where menswear production will run. The company will also set up a new unit at Mysore for manufacturing and raw material warehousing.

With a workforce of 20,000, manufacturing operations are spread over 15 locations including Bangalore, Mysore and Tirupur. The company has a distribution network of over 50,000 retail outlets in 1,800 towns. Page Industries was set up in India in 1994 for manufacturing, distribution and marketing of Jockey products. About 70 per cent of Jockey’s innerwear products are for men and the remaining 30 per cent are for women. Page has had a phenomenal rise in the stock market in the last 10 years. Besides India, Page is one of the biggest licensees in the world for innerwear maker Jockey, with exclusive license of the brand in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, UAE, Oman and Qatar. Page is also the exclusive Indian licensee of swimwear brand Speedo.