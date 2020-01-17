Pallavi Jaipur forays online with own retail site

Pallavi Jaipur has launched a dedicated e-commerce store. The site allows the luxury label to reach customers across India and abroad in addition to its pre-existing flagship store in Jaipur. Pallavi Jaipur, based in Rajasthan, is a women’s wear designer brand which specialises in hand embroidery, block printing, and screen printing. The new collection features shows jewel-colored separates made from sheer textiles and silks featuring cubist prints and geometric lines. The brand also retails a selection of occasion wear featuring whimsical floral prints and floaty layers.

Jaipur, its royal history, well entrenched art and craft and the city’s vibrant culture have all been a constant source of inspiration for the designer who has named the brand after her. Her designs are synonymous with soft flows of chiffons intertwined with a mix of luxurious and handloom fabrics. The amalgamation of traditional forms and modern sensibilities onto a contemporary wear is the label’s philosophy, emphasising on global style, luxury and wearability. Her forte lies in creating a modern look for the woman of today making each garment a signature piece. The designs are synonymous with soft flows of chiffons and georgettes intertwined with textured fabrics. The impeccable finish elevates the minimalism to a luxury feel and aesthetic brilliance.