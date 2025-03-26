Pandora expands presence in London with fourth store

Danish jewellery brand Pandora has unveiled a new store on Oxford Street West to mark its fourth store in London as it continues to expand its presence in the city to support its growth in the UK.

The Oxford Street West store is located opposite Bond Street tube station and introduces the brand’s bold, custom store typology, the first of its kind in London. The store features Pandora’s first fully tiled façade, featuring entrance and window portals designed to maximise transparency, product display, and marketing visibility as it looks to enhance the brand’s visibility on one of the world’s busiest shopping streets.

Inside, the store layout has been designed to showcase Pandora’s full jewellery collections and elevated lines, such as Lab-Grown Diamonds, while allowing for seamless client circulation to create “a fluid and immersive experience from the outside in”. The store also features the brand’s engraving services.

Pandora Oxford Street West Credits: Pandora

Sarah Chenery, marketing director at Pandora UK, said in a statement: “With Pandora Oxford Street West, we set out to create more than just a normal store – we wanted to deliver a powerful statement for the brand.

“The façade was designed to provide real stopping power, while also inviting passers-by into the world of Pandora. Every detail of the store is intended to connect with clients in a meaningful and memorable way. We achieved this by carefully balancing architectural design, brand storytelling, and product visibility to create an experience that truly reflects Pandora.”

Pandora, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, is sold in more than 100 countries through 6,800 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.