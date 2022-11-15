Pangaia opens permanent space in Selfridges

Materials science company Pangaia has opened a permanent concession at Selfridges, London to solidify the brand’s presence in the British capital, following the success of its experimental pop-up in 2021.

The ‘World of Pangaia’ retail installation has been designed to offer an immersive experience rooted in innovation and exploration, as well as share the brand’s core values and commitment to “high tech naturalism”.

The concession “fuses education with entertainment,” explains the brand, to de-mystifying science by playfully bringing in elements of science and nature and showcase seasonally specific products and innovations.

Image: Pangaia

For the opening, the rotating display highlights the brands’ work with natural dyes and its highly coveted Pangaia x Victor Victor capsule. The space also showcases a curated range of Pangaia products including its 365 styles, alongside outerwear, cashmere and fleece products, and its newly launched Activewear 3.0 and collaboration with Timberland.

From December 1, the concession will feature an exclusive collaboration with Choose Love.

The opening in Selfridges marks the next step in Pangaia’s strategic deployment to create retail experiences in key markets. It follows the opening of the brand’s first permanent concession at Galeries Lafayette Champs Elysées, which opened in September in Paris.

Image: Pangaia

Image: Pangaia

Image: Pangaia