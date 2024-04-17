Pangaia to open first standalone in the UK

Material science company Pangaia will open its first standalone UK store on Carnaby Street, London, this summer.

The 1,500-square-foot store will be located at 57 Carnaby Street in a prime retail position alongside retailers such as End, Adidas Originals, and Axel Arigato.

The store will offer the brand’s genderless apparel while showcasing Pangaia’s problem-solving materials science innovations.

Michelle McGrath, executive director at landlord Shaftesbury Capital, said in a statement: “Pangaia is one of the most interesting and innovation-driven brands globally. Their flagship UK debut in Soho’s Carnaby Street underscores the district’s reputation for UK firsts, world-class experiences and sought-after consumer demographics.

“The signing highlights our approach to active curation, seeking out challenger and high growth brands which complement the muti-dimensional nature of the area and its existing brands and restaurants such as Aimé Leon Dore, Adidas Originals, End, Mountain, Kiln and Rita’s.”