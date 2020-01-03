Paragon Footwear launches ‘Eeken’

Paragon Footwear has launched a new athleisure and lifestyle brand Eeken in Mumbai to cater to a younger audience. The brand’s maiden collection features 80 footwear designs. Eeken products are designed in London, UK, and manufactured in India. The range retails features flip-flops, sandals, and shoes designed for a Gen Z audience aged 18 to 25. The brand’s name is taken from “weekend” and its product selection is intended to focus on leisure activities with the brand’s theme of ‘weekend everyday.’ The Eeken range will please discerning audience across age groups.

Paragon plans to push the envelope for design and style in athleisure and lifestyle segment. It also aims to reach a revenue of Rs 500 crore ($75.2 million) from this brand. In the first phase of this launch, Eeken will expand into markets in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nasik, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Bangalore. The second phase will see it expand into other Indian metros. Paragon will tap into its retail network of over 2.5 lakh retailers across India to distribute its Eeken products.