Pardon My Fro to debut haircare line at Walmart

Pardon My Fro, a fashion and lifestyle brand crafted for women “proud of their hair and their heritage,” is launching its first haircare line exclusively with Walmart on February 13.

Founded by entrepreneur and self-taught graphic designer Dana Bly, the six-piece haircare collection features products developed and formulated for hair types up to 4C. Products include hair and scalp oil, moisturising milk, a curl enhancer cream, a leave-in detangler conditioner, an edge boss, and a volumizing mousse.

Commenting on the line’s launch in Walmart, Bly said in a statement. “Hair is a huge part of black culture, and this line caters to the unique needs women of colour have when they condition and style their hair.

“Pardon My Fro represents bringing your natural self out and launching a haircare line in Walmart furthers that mission to a much bigger audience.”

Pardon My Fro was one of five beauty brands selected to participate in the Walmart Start Accelerator Programme, which gives opportunities for small beauty brands with high growth potential to be in Walmart stores and on walmart.com. The initiative also gives participants one-on-one sessions with a brand management consultant, a series of virtual classes, support from Walmart Connect, and activation support.

Creighton Kiper, merchandising vice president of Beauty at Walmart, added: “Walmart Start focuses on finding the next innovative brands and setting them up for success. We are so excited to bring Pardon My Fro to our customers and fill an important gap in the market with an inclusive hair care line.”