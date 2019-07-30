Parikshaat Wadhwani launches women’s label Peeke

Designer Parikshaat Wadhwani has launched a women’s label ‘Peeke’. The first collection for autumn/ winter 2019 features a wide selection of *kurtas, lehengas*, and gowns. The varied color palette is drawn together by the gold embroidery that features throughout the collection and the simple yet deliberate tailoring. Textiles such as silk, organza, and georgette also add movement to the garments. The aesthetic is a millennial take on traditional wear designed for a young and vibrant customer base. To reflect its target audience, the brand has launched on Instagram.

Peeke reflects the designer’s own nickname. Quirky, fun and nonchalant, Wadhwani has turned his hand to design after working in fashion PR for five years. He has been an entrepreneur, collaborated on a ten-piece collection with exclusive menswear fashion label Bo Square, styled for a theatrical production and has been an image consultant. For him outfits are just a layer of the persona. His personal style has a lot to do with how he feels on a particular day. He loves buying watches and shoes. Also, he is obsessed with how his hair looks. It has to be perfect because his mood generally depends on how great his hair is.