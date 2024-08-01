Paris: Galeries Lafayette opens pre-owned watch and jewellery space

Galeries Lafayette Haussmann, the flagship department store of Galeries Lafayette in Paris known for its Art Nouveau Dome, has opened a dedicated space for pre-owned watches and jewellery.

On LinkedIn, the Galeries Lafayette group explained that the opening of this new space reflects a strong demand from its clientele. Located on the ground floor of the Coupole building, it brings together a curated selection of vintage watch models, including iconic Rolex watches, authenticated and certified through the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned programme.

The offering is complemented by jewellery from the most prestigious jewellery houses. The space aims to give a second life to high-quality pieces and invites customers to discover archival finds.