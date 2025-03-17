Paris Texas opens pop-up at Harrods

Italian luxury footwear brand Paris Texas has opened an exclusive pop-up at Harrods in London to showcase its spring/summer 2025 collection.

The pop-up is located on the fifth floor of Harrods and will run until March 30. The space has been designed to reflect the contemporary design elements of the footwear brand’s Milan headquarters and showroom, inviting visitors into the world of Paris Texas.

Paris Texas pop-up in Harrods Credits: Paris Texas

The space features Paris Texas’ signature colour ‘Texas Rose’ throughout, with sleek shelves surrounding a central display. The contrast of both the ‘Texas Rose’ and mirrored shelving work aims to embody Paris Texas’ dualism, balancing bold and clashing dynamic elements.

The focal point of the pop-up is on the brand’s signature ‘Lidia’ shoe and its new iterations for SS25. Alongside the Lidia, the collection includes statement heels, sleek sandals, and boots, all crafted with the finest Italian materials.

The luxury footwear brand was established in 2015 by Annamaria Brivio to fill a gap for shoes that “balanced coolness, sophistication, and luxury”. All of its products are produced in Italy in the heart of Tuscany.

Paris Texas pop-up in Harrods Credits: Paris Texas

Paris Texas pop-up in Harrods Credits: Paris Texas