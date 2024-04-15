Patagonia opens first store in the Netherlands

Outdoor technical apparel and accessories brand Patagonia has opened its first store in the Netherlands in Amsterdam to serve as both a retail store and a space for local activist and sports communities.

Located at historic Singel 465-467, the store offers the brand’s technical products for outdoor sports, including climbing, snow sports, and trail running.

The store layout has been designed to provide space for activities and workshops, with the brand adding that it will host a regular programme of free events such as repair workshops, film screenings and public talks.

The Amsterdam store marks the American brand’s latest in Europe, where it has 12 stores.

Patagonia Amsterdam store Credits: Patagonia by Margriet Hoekstra

Nina Hajikhanian, general manager of EMEA at Patagonia, said in a statement: “All of our stores around the world are designed as gifts to the communities in which they operate, and this will be a love letter to Amsterdam and the thriving outdoor sports and environmental culture of the city.

“As a business operating across EMEA, Amsterdam has been home to our regional headquarters for the past ten years. During that time, we have immersed ourselves in the activism, innovation and creativity that the city is famous for, through initiatives such as our partnerships with United Repair Centre and Fashion for Good, and our close connections to environmental NGOs and outdoor communities. Our new store is a continuation of that work and an opportunity to become a more active force for positive change here.”