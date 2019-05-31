Paul & Shark reopens store in Delhi’s luxe mall DLF Emporio

Italian sportswear brand Paul & Shark has reopened its store at DLF Emporio Mall in New Delhi. The store has a new layout and storefront to highlight the brand’s spring/ summer collection. It has a bright, white floor and glass walls with natural wood elements and a minimalistic design. The store reflects the brand’s clean simple aesthetic and houses both men’s wear and women’s wear.

Paul & Shark began life as a sail-making business and first forayed into sportswear in 1976. The brand now retails in 73 countries worldwide and has over 280 flagship stores. Paul & Shark retails in India with Reliance Brands.

Paul & Shark creates sportswear, smart casual and luxury lines, combining technical fabrics with elegant and stylish details. The brand’s aim has always been to seek excellence both in the quality of its products and the manufacture of its materials. Over the years the company has expanded greatly to become a comprehensive luxury sportswear range, appreciated by fans of Italian fashion and high-performance technical materials. The women’s wear collections offer a range of elegant, casual and technical garments for a feminine feel. The Cadet line, designed for children aged 4 to 14 years, offers some of the brand’s most iconic garments, focusing on producing practical and comfortable items for even the youngest sailors.