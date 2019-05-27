Pavers England targets having 100 stores in India over the next few years with a focus on metros, Tier I and Tier II cities. As of now, the UK-based footwear retailer has 40 exclusive stores and also has shop-in-shops at Reliance Retail, Lifestyle, Shoppers Stop, Westside, among many others. Pavers England which came to India in 2012, sells footwear, socks, belts, wallets, bags, and accessories. Deep values, a sense of shared destiny, and a whole lot of passion and love for shoes--these are the threads that bind Pavers England, both as a company and as a community. This is one of the very few global brands that thrive within this hands-on operational culture.

For options for stylish yet comfortable shoes for her own sensitive feet, Catherine Paver started a home-based business 45 years ago. In 2008, Pavers entered a joint venture with Foresight Group which led to creation of Pavers England - a dynamic brand with a focus on providing stylish and comfortable footwear and accessories.

The organised retail market for footwear is around Rs 7,500 crores and growing at 15 per cent a year. The market for premium footwear is growing even faster, at 30 per cent a year.