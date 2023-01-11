PdPaola to open its first store in London

Barcelona-based jewellery brand PdPaola is opening its first international store in London in mid-February.

The boutique will be located at 18 Floral Street, in Covent Garden, alongside contemporary and high-end fashion brands, including Ganni, Rails, Paul Smith, A.P.C., and Ted Baker.

The opening marks the next step in the brand’s long-term international expansion strategy and follows the opening of six retail stores in Spain in 2022, as well as a pop-up in Selfridges Birmingham.

For the design of the London store, PdPaola shared that it will “stay true to the brand’s aesthetic of effortless sophistication.” It will offer a space for shoppers to discover PdPaola's latest drops and signature collections, such as letters and charms, as well as its fine Jewellery line crafted in 18K gold and lab-grown diamonds.

This is the latest international expansion for the Spanish brand. In November 2022, it signed a US distribution deal with American jewellery retailer Zales, operated by Signet Jewelers Limited. The deal marked PdPaola’s in-store debut in the US, showcasing its jewellery in 50 Zales locations across the country.