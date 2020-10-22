PEFC announces ‘Fashions Change, Forests Stay’ campaign

A new campaign, ‘Fashions Change, Forests Stay’, has been launched by the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC) to encourage fashion brands and retailers to source their materials from sustainably managed forests.

The PEFC aims to raise awareness of the value of sourcing natural forest fibres such as acetate, lyocell and viscose. To bring PEFC’s campaign to life, the organisation worked with Bristol-based white paper artist Sam Pierpoint to create an online animation, revealing the connection between forests and fashion.

Ben Gunneberg, CEO of PEFC, said in a statement: “By launching the ‘Fashions Change, Forests Stay’ campaign today, we’re hoping to spark a new conversation amongst the fashion industry on the role it can play in protecting the world’s forests – which is arguably our best climate change solution.

“We look forward to work with fashion brands and retailers and help them maximise their impact through sustainable forest management. Together, we can make a difference for the future of the fashion industry, our forests and the world.”

The campaign has also launched a PEFC Collaboration Roadmap to help retailers work towards a more sustainable future in five steps by 2025. These steps include collaborating and engaging with the PEFC, developing a responsible sourcing policy, increasing the sourcing of wood-based products and implementing a sustainable supply chain procedure.