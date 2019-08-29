Pernia’s Pop-Up to showcase LFW runway collections

Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop will hold a shopping event on August 30, 2019, at Mumbai store to allow shoppers to browse designs fresh off the runway at the recent Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. The event will feature Ritu Kumar, Kaveri, Diya Rajvvir, The Right Cut, Pink Peacock Couture, and Khshitij Jalori, all of whom showcased their winter/ festive collections at Lakme Fashion Week last week. Designer Mahima Mahajan will also launch her latest collection at the pop-up.

Kaveri’s winter/ festive collection that shoppers will have exclusive access to on August 30 features linen textiles, loose dresses, and statement frilly scarves. Kaveri’s Lakme Fashion Week presentation has an earthy, feminine aesthetic and included Bollywood celebrity Shabana Azmi as its showstopper. Pink Peacock Couture presented a collection that showcased featuring glittering, metallic gowns. Urvashi Rautela walked as the brand’s showstopper and the show was the brand’s debut at the Mumbai fashion week. Label Ritu Kumar’s latest collection, which featured Tara Sutaria as its showstopper, is full of bohemian and equestrian influences. Named Structural Pastoral, the collection is full of wearable separates with a 1970s aesthetic.

Pernia’s Pop-Up Shop is owned by Purple Style Labs and retails a wide array of Indian designer brands across its online and offline stores.