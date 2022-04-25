Personal beauty appliances to grow to 4 billion dollar market by 2026

The home beauty appliances market is expected to increase by 4.04 billion dollars from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest market report by Technavio. 36 percent of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period, surpassing growth in Europe, South America, and the MEA.

The growing fashion trends, such as new hairstyles and facial and skin treatments, and their increased adoption among millennials are the key market drivers.

The key factors driving the personal beauty appliances market growth are the evolving fashion trends and increasing fashion consciousness among consumers as brands use a variety of networks for the promotion and marketing of their products. In addition, the major segment of older people adopting beauty products falls in the age group of 60 years or over.

As the beauty industry embraces new technologies, smart household beauty appliances offer varied features enabling users to address various other beauty concerns using one device.