Personal shopping at Le Bon Marché Paris: “Our services are available to all clients”

Bastien, head of personal shopping and private salons at Le Bon Marché (LVMH), discusses his career at the iconic Paris' department store. He covers the organisation and accessibility of these services, the central role of human connection in his profession and the inter-brand exchanges encouraged by the Virtuosos 2025 programme.

What has your career path been at Le Bon Marché?

Fifteen years ago, I started as an intern, then on a work-study programme. The store has helped me grow professionally. LVMH offers programmes, both within its brands and at the group level, which have allowed me to integrate into the ecosystem. Skills are identified and rewarded, enabling progression from one role to another.

I have worked in several completely different sectors: womenswear; furniture; lighting; watches and jewellery. In 2019, I was appointed head of the personal shopping service and private salons. I believe I was chosen because I can represent various professional fields.

How is the personal shopper service organised at Le Bon Marché?

Le Bon Marché has a private apartment where a team of six people welcomes clients, with or without an appointment. They assist them with their purchases, whether it is ready-to-wear, furniture, cosmetics or grocery items from La Grande Épicerie. The idea is to offer a condensed version of everything happening at Le Bon Marché. We aim to find the right product and also provide our clientele with a unique experience.

Who can access Le Bon Marché's personal shopping services?

Our services are offered to all our clients; it is part of Le Bon Marché's DNA. They should be able to spend whatever budget they wish to allocate. We welcome them in the same way as in a luxury boutique, with the same high standards and the same focus on building loyalty. The welcome involves a physical appointment and also includes client follow-up. We ensure they have a pleasant time to establish a relationship built on trust.

What kind of experiences do you offer to build connections?

For example, we organised a visit to a fine manufacturing facility in Switzerland. This was to help them understand that a product does not just simply appear in the window of a beautiful store. There is a real process behind it. This type of initiative strengthens bonds and allows us to maintain a relationship. It helps to form friendships, so clients want to visit us not just to buy a product, but also for a coffee or a glass of champagne.

The salon also manages events with partner brands. These include hosting trunk shows, a workshop on assembling and disassembling watches, or a beauty masterclass.

Does the emergence of AI in your profession frighten you?

To be honest, this technology has not reached us yet. I often say that Le Bon Marché is a small department store. We are a small team and we know all our clients. AI will never be able to replace what we achieve: the human connection and the closeness that results from it.

With 174 years of history, Le Bon Marché has a soul. My teams and I work on this intangible quality.

At its annual celebration last month, LVMH included your profession within the scope of craftsmanship (the Virtuosos 2025). How do you interpret this?

Craftsmanship is not just about what you make with your hands. Sales teams convey emotion. Clients come for an experience; otherwise, they could just order online. This is why LVMH considers sales professions, specifically those involving physical interaction with clients, as a form of craftsmanship.

For instance, a personal shopper might start a relationship based on the need for an evening dress. Today, they are working on the client's entire future apartment, dressing her children, finding the right wine for a dinner party and even recommending a restaurant.

Beyond the Dior brooch, what does the Virtuosos 2025 programme offer you?

Throughout the year, masterclasses are organised to meet other virtuosos. This allows me to connect with the leather expert from Louis Vuitton or the head of the atelier at Dior. We will be able to share our experiences, work together and organise masterclasses to learn more about our respective professions. This award greatly facilitates exchange between our brands and enhances our skills.