Peter England ropes in Chennai Super Kings stars to endorse new collection

Peter England, the leading menswear brand from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail joined hands with the maestros of Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shane Watson and Dwayne Bravo to endorse its new festive collection. The latest campaign launches a distinct line of men’s special occasion wear ranging from Nehru jackets with a contemporary twist, fusion wear, kurtas and shirts in rich vibrant colours replete with motifs and designs. The vibrant yet rare colors with trendy silhouettes and rich fabrics set the mood for a newer, edgier and a more distinctive style statement this festival of light.

The campaign features a refreshing TVC starring the champions of Chennai Super Kings, as they suit up in stylish Nehru jackets in contemporary color palettes. The campaign debuted nationally across 300 cities in multiple mediums like TV, print, online, movie screens and out of home. The film is being aired across 2500 theatres, digital channels in over 30 major TV channels thus supported by a diverse promotion strategy.