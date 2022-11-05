Petit Bateau launches childrenswear rental service

Childrenswear brand Petit Bateau is launching a rental service. The company said the new category is in line with its circularity ambitions, and will initially launch the service in its home market of France.

In a statement the company said: "It is a service that simplifies the life of parents reducing their environmental impact, offering an alternative model to purchasing new clothes.

To help consumers navigate its service, Petit Bateau designed boxes by themes such as infancy, bedtime, nursery, etc. Parents can also augment suggestions with additional pieces, which cost from 52 to 89 euros per box.

“For 130 years our garments have been handed down from generation to generation. We want to be the most sustainable and inspiring brand for children. This is why we are still accelerating on second-hand and innovating through a children's clothing rental service. Our rental service is further proof of our commitment to the circular economy," Petit Bateau brand president Guillaume Darrousez said in a statement.

The rental service will be available on the brand’s online store by the end of November and rolled out in December to Japan, the brand's second largest market, as well as Italy.

The company also said it will open a pop-up store dedicated to pre-owned childrenswear in the heart of Paris by the end of 2023.

Petit Bateau currently operates 400 stores around the world, including 177 in France. Revenue in 2021 topped 275 million euros.