Phase Eight to open its first standalone store in Germany

British womenswear brand Phase Eight is opening its first standalone German store in Westfield Centro Oberhausen on June 30.

In a statement, Phase Eight said the expansion into Germany reflected its “very successful wholesale market” in the region and Westfield Centro Oberhausen was chosen as the customer base “perfectly aligns with our brand identity and values”.

It has selected a 1,625-square-foot store, which will adopt Phase Eight’s new store concept unveiled for its Westfield White City flagship store in London in December 2022.

The Oberhausen location design will feature oak feature frames, herringbone flooring and natural stone accents and will house the brand’s latest event and occasionwear collections alongside coordinating accessories.

The opening is part of the British brand’s larger European expansion for 2023, which started with the opening of our Westfield Mall of the Netherlands store in March. Phase Eight added that they have plans to open additional stores in key German locations this year, including in Berlin in July.