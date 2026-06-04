Pop-up Africa Now: African designers return to Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann

The second edition of the “Africa Now” pop-up will take place from June 17 to July 8, 2026, at Galeries Lafayette Paris Haussmann, on the third floor of the Coupole building.

Through this pop-up, Galeries Lafayette highlights a new generation of African designers who reinterpret local craftsmanship, expertise and cultural references for the Western market. The event also promotes social initiatives linked to communities and local economic empowerment.

The 2026 edition expands its selection with an offering that includes ready-to-wear, bags, jewellery and accessories. The event is organised in partnership with Canex and the Tranoï trade show, the company Adama Paris and Studio Ka x Africa Fashion Up.

Designers selected by Canex x Tranoï

Late For Work: Winner of the 2025 Fashion Trust Arabia Grand Prix, Moroccan designer Youssef Drissi reinterprets professional womenswear with structured silhouettes. Present for the second time, he told FashionUnited that he was very satisfied with the sales from the first pop-up in 2025.

Judy Sanderson: Founded in 2020, this eponymous label develops an aesthetic nourished by African, European and Asian influences, adapted to the needs of the Western market.

We Are Nbo: To create its jewellery from recycled and upcycled materials such as brass, wood or bone, Nairobi-based (Kenya) designer Michael Nguthu collaborates with artisans from marginalised backgrounds.

Vanhu Vamwe: This leather goods brand is the great success of the Canex x Tranoï market launch. The Zimbabwean founding couple, Simba Nyawiri and Pam Samasuwo-Nyawiri, champions an artisanal and social approach.

Designers selected by Adama Paris

Adama Paris: Kinshasa-born Adama Amanda Ndiaye is the founder of Dakar Fashion Week. She launched Fashion Africa Channel in 2014, a TV channel dedicated to African fashion. She is presenting an exclusive capsule for “Africa Now”.

Ibrahim Fernandez: The self-taught Ivorian designer develops a premium wardrobe blending African influences, with traditional fabrics like wax and bazin, on contemporary silhouettes with a focus on tailoring.

Sisters of Afrika: The ambition of the two founders, sisters Hélène Daba Diouf and Jeanne Diouf, is to promote Senegalese cultural heritage, the empowerment of women and the modernisation of traditional techniques.

Christie Brown: Ghanaian designer Aisha Ayensu revisits traditional Ghanaian fabrics (wax, kente) and artisanal skills with a premium and international approach.

Designers selected by Africa Fashion Up x Studio Ka

Studio Ka, founded by Valérie Ka, a French-Ivorian model turned entrepreneur and artistic director, is the showcase brand for the Africa Fashion Up programme, which supports African designers.

Eric Raisina: This Malagasy designer trained at the École Duperré and the Institut Français de la Mode before collaborating with Yves Saint Laurent and Christian Lacroix. He works with natural materials such as silk fur and raffia lace.

Kwiyiah Style: An Ivorian brand founded by designer Lucie Gomba. The brand develops womenswear blending African influences and contemporary lines.

Talua: This contemporary luxury label develops leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories, blending African heritage with modernity.

As a reminder: the travelling exhibition Africa Fashion is at the Musée du Quai Branly in Paris for a presentation of contemporary African fashion, until July 26, 2026.