Prada expands digital presence in China

Italian fashion house Prada has opened a flagship store on JD.com, China’s largest e-commerce company, as it looks to expand its digital presence in the country.

The new digital flagship store will offer Prada’s upcoming autumn/winter collection and was announced at JD.com’s annual anniversary shopping festival, which celebrates the company’s founding.

“Prada is synonymous globally with the highest taste in fashion and luxury, and it is truly an honour to welcome them to our online platform,” said Kevin Jiang, president of international business at JD Fashion and Lifestyle in a statement. “International brands are increasingly recognising the power of JD when expanding into China’s burgeoning luxury market, and we look forward to helping Prada connect with China’s sophisticated consumers.”

As part of the new agreement, Miu Miu and Car Shoe, brands under Prada Group, will also open authorised flagship stores on JD.com.

Prada Group’s online business reported double-digit growth in 2018 and the company is planning to establish an online presence for all of its sub-brands by the end of 2020. Prada’s partnership with JD is part of the company’s digital strategy in the Chinese market.