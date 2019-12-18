Premium menswear brand JadeBlue forays into e-commerce

JadeBlue Lifestyle India is revamping its business and forayed into e-commerce space with its own site. The online business will lay strong emphasis on seamless logistics, data-analytics and smooth customer experience. Khushali Chauhan will lead this e-commerce vertical, which marks the emergence of next-generation leadership to drive the online foray. In a statement, Bipin Chauhan, Managing Director, Jadeblue said: “The marketplace scenario is quite complex currently - both in the nature of business and with every player angling for increased market share. Having built a network of offline stores, expanding online is a natural progression for us.”He further said: “We are looking at an expanded customer base through online channels. I believe our cumulative expertise, experience and customer insights acquired over almost 40 years in the trade will stand us in good stead, as we reboot our online foray. Staying focused on giving superior quality products and giving a good customer experience will surely help us acquire and build a strong customer base.”

JadeBlue Lifestyle India is a complete menswear solutions provider, with 14 private labels offering a wide range in premium menswear, from formals to casuals to ethnic wear. With roots going back to 1981, the company was founded in 1995 by Jitendra Chauhan and Bipin Chauhan, who dedicatedly focused on creating and delivering the best quality menswear to customers. The 1st JadeBlue retail outlet was launched in 1995 and since then has grown to a network of 22 JadeBlue stores. The private label Greenfibre, has a network of 38 stores.