Primark continues US rollout in New York and North Carolina

Value fashion and homeware retailer Primark is continuing its international expansion in the US with new stores opening at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, New York and Concord Mills in Charlotte, North Carolina, next month.

The two new additions, opening at Smith Haven Mall on November 9 and at Concord Mills in Charlotte on November 16, will cover more than 30,000 square feet, offering Primark’s value fashion trends and essentials for the whole family, alongside homeware and beauty.

These openings will mark the retailer's last two of 2023, bringing Primark to 436 stores globally and to 24 stores in the US spread across eight states as part of the fashion chain’s growth strategy to reach 60 stores in the US by 2026.

Primark plots further expansion into the southern US in 2024

Including the upcoming openings, Primark will have opened eight stores in the US alone in 2023, expanding its presence in New York State and entering new markets including the DMV with its Arundel Mills store opening and now Charlotte, North Carolina, and adds that next year it has “exciting plans” to expand further into the southern US.

Kevin Tulip, president of Primark US, said in a statement: "Primark has been in the US since we opened in Boston in 2015, but when I look back at the past year, I'm incredibly proud of the exponential growth we've achieved.

"This was never about opening as many stores as quickly as possible, it was about opening in the right locations, with the right store layout and product offering, for the communities we are entering. We learned a lot in those early years about what sparks "Primania" for US shoppers and we are finding that our value pricing across women's, men's, kids, home, and gifts, have kept American families coming back to us time and time again."