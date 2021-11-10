Primark forecasts supply chain disruption to last until 2023

Despite trading having returned to pre-Covid levels, Primark is foreseeing a future antagonised with supply chain woes.

The fast fashion giant said disruption to global supply chains would last well into 2023, with the company prioritising seasonal items.

Chief executive George Weston told the BBC that Primark shops would be properly stocked for Christmas. “We do not see any crisis developing as we look forward - it’s just more difficult,” he added. “Your size in basic T-shirts might not be available on a certain day, but it might be the next day,” he said.

For the current season Primark has stayed on the course o trendy comfortwear, betting on the successful sales of loungewear and the launch of what it called the “snuddie” - a “snuggly oversized hoodie”, designed for “those lazy days when your comfiest clothes just don’t cut it”.

Primark told the BBC the snuddie was “attracting a strong response from customers across all markets”, with best-selling versions including an avocado print for men and a Minnie Mouse design for children.

Unlike most High Street retailers, Primark has no online retail operations.

Primark will unveil a new website in 2022, including more product detailed features of in-store ranges and availability, allowing customers to “browse online, before they come into our stores”.

Despite its digital revamp, Mr Weston said Primark still had no plans to allow shoppers to order its products for home delivery. “We’ve never said never to things like click-and-collect, but we’re first and foremost a bricks-and-mortar retailer and we will remain very profitable as that,” he added.