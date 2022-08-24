Primark launches ‘WornWell’ vintage clothing concessions

High street retailer Primark is introducing vintage clothing concessions in collaboration with ‘WornWell’ by the Vintage Wholesale Company in its Birmingham and Manchester stores.

The concessions will offer Primark customers the chance to shop branded and un-branded vintage and one-off items of clothing at affordable prices, alongside its new collections, as the retailer looks to enhance its in-store experience for customers.

The first ‘WornWell’ concession opened this week in Primark’s Birmingham High Street store with the Manchester Market Street store to add vintage clothing in the coming weeks.

The Vintage Wholesale Company supplies quality used clothing in the UK and Europe and sources the best vintage treasures from around the world. Its ‘WornWell’ concessions in Primark will stock vintage items from the 70s, 80s and 90s including denim jumpsuits and shirts, spaghetti tops, printed sweaters and puffa jackets, with brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Converse, Levi, and Dr. Martens.

Image: Primark; ‘WornWell’ by the Vintage Wholesale Company

Jermaine Lapwood, head of innovation and future trends at Primark, said in a statement: “We’re very excited to open our first vintage concessions in Birmingham and Manchester. Vintage clothing has increased in popularity over the last few years, and we know that our customers love creating unique looks by mixing old fashion with new.

“This concession will be the nostalgic bridge between generations, bringing curated retro fashion at great value. We want to see clothes loved for longer and kept in circulation - we’ve got big plans within our own business to give clothes a longer life, and we’re thrilled to be supporting an independent business who is working to do this.”

Image: Primark; ‘WornWell’ by the Vintage Wholesale Company

Riccardo Seaton, director of WornWell by the Vintage Wholesale Company, added: “We are delighted to be opening WornWell by the Vintage Wholesale Company at Primark. We take great pride in sourcing high-quality vintage clothing from around the world, and we’re excited to expand our business and offer once-off pieces of timeless fashion to customers in Birmingham and Manchester.

"Each item is unique. We want to inspire our customers to express their individuality and discover a love of vintage through wearing our clothes.”

The new vintage clothing concession is the latest addition to Primark’s in-store offering that now includes 22 beauty, nail and hair studios, and 32 food and drink outlets globally.