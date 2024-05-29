Primark opens first store in Hungary

Primark has entered its 17th market with its first store in Hungary as part of its ambitious growth plans in central and eastern Europe.

Located in the Hungarian capital of Budapest within the city’s Arena Mall, the 33,900 square foot store has created more than 180 jobs locally, following an investment of more than 8 million euros.

Hungary becomes Primark’s 6th market in central and eastern Europe (CEE), where it now has 13 stores. The retailer added it plans to open three more stores in the region later this year, with locations in Timisoara in Romania, Bydgoszcz in Poland and a second site in Prague, Czech Republic.

Paul Marchant, chief executive at Primark, said in a statement: “Nearly five years after opening our first store in the region, we’re delighted to celebrate another significant milestone as we enter our 17th international market with the opening of Primark Arena Mall in Budapest, Hungary.

“I am extremely proud of our local team, whose dedication and hard work have driven our growth across the CEE region. We are excited to introduce our unique Primark offering to customers in Budapest, bringing something new and exciting to the market.”

The opening of the new store builds on Primark’s global expansion plans, as it aims to reach 530 stores by the end of 2026 from its 440-store base. Other recent openings have included a brand-new flagship in the heart of Madrid’s Salamanca district, located in the historic former Cine Salamanca, Conde de Peñalver, which opened late last week.