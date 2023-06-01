Primark opens first store in Slovakia

Fashion retailer Primark has entered its 16th international market with its first store in Slovakia as part of its ambitious growth plans in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE).

Primark has invested more than 10 million euros in the new 39,400 square foot store in the Eurovea Shopping Centre, Bratislava, and created over 200 jobs locally.

The opening builds on Primark’s expansion in the region, where it already has eight stores in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovenia and Romania. It also announced plans to further invest in Central and Eastern Europe with a second store in Romania and two further stores in Poland due to open later this year, and its first store in Hungary, in the capital of Budapest, is expected to open next year.

Image: Primark; Primark store in Eurovea Shopping Centre, Bratislava, Slovakia

Paul Marchant, chief executive at Primark, said in a statement: “Our team has worked hard to achieve this milestone and we’re not stopping here: we have ambitious growth plans for our business in Central and Eastern Europe, with four more stores planned to open in CEE over the next year.

“This new Bratislava store represents a 10 million euro investment and has created hundreds of local jobs. We’re excited to showcase our unique Primark offering to customers in Slovakia, bringing something new and exciting to the market.”

Primark added that it plans to reach 530 stores by the end of 2026. Currently, it has 422 stores in 16 countries in Europe and the US. This financial year, the retailer has already opened 17 stores and plans to reach 27 stores by September.