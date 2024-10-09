Primark to open first store in Manhattan

Value fashion and lifestyle retailer Primark has confirmed it will open its first store in Manhattan, New York City, as it continues to push forward with ambitious plans of opening 60 stores in the US by 2026.

The Manhattan store will be located in Herald Square, directly across the street from Penn Station, the most highly trafficked train station in the country, offering Primark a “prime location to attract commuter foot traffic,” to allow it to reach more shopping in the region than ever before.

In a statement, Primark said the store would feature more than 54,000 square feet of retail selling space, offering its combination of fashion for the whole family, alongside homeware and beauty across four floors.

The location will mark Primark’s 11th store in the state of New York once its new store in Queens, New York at Queens Center opens later this year, and will serve as the “flagship” store for the retailer.

Primark boosting US expansion with flagship in Manhattan, New York

Kevin Tulip, Primark US president, said: "Opening a location in the epicentre of US fashion is going to be an exciting milestone for Primark US.

“When the opportunity arose to bring Primark to Herald Square in Manhattan, a store with exceptionally high foot traffic, national influence, and perfectly located to attract customers who already know us from other Primark stores in the boroughs and surrounding areas, we knew it was the perfect fit.

“We're thrilled to bring more affordable quality fashion directly to Manhattanites, commuters, and people across the world who are visiting the great city of New York."

The Herald Square store opening date has not yet been announced.

Ed Hogan, executive vice president of retail leasing at Vornado, the largest owner and manager of street retail in Manhattan, added: "The Penn District is transforming into a dynamic new district offering the best in class of retail, restaurants and lifestyle offerings. We are excited for Primark to open its first Manhattan location in this vibrant neighbourhood.

"As the Penn District is quickly becoming New York's top destination for exceptional shopping, dining, and entertainment, we look forward to working with the Primark team as they welcome their first Manhattan customers to experience all that the new store – and neighbourhood – has to offer."

This latest opening announcement follows Primark launching its first-ever brand awareness campaign in the US in August. The ‘That’s So Primark’ campaign aims to educate Americans on what it means to be "so Primark,” and invite them to “fall in love with Primark's value, quality and style”.

Primark, founded in Ireland in 1969 under the Penneys brand, has been strategically expanding across the US for almost a decade. The first US store opened in Boston in 2015, and now the retailer has 27 stores in 11 states, soon to be 12, with the opening of its first store in Texas later this year.