Primark to open first store in Texas in December

Value fashion retailer Primark has confirmed that its first store in Texas, US, will open at the La Plaza Mall in McAllen on December 12.

The store will span 37,000 square feet and will offer the retailer’s value fashion for the whole family, including everyday essentials such as denim starting at 10 US dollars and T-shirts at 4 US dollars, alongside licensed products at affordable prices, including fan-favourite collections such as Netflix, Disney and Marvel, and sports offerings from the NFL and NBA, as well as homeware and beauty.

The opening will mark Primark’s 29th location in the US, across 12 states, and continues the retailer’s expansion into southern US. Situated near the Mexican border, the La Plaza store is expected to attract shoppers from the US and Mexico.

In addition, Primark has also signed two additional leases in Texas to open stores at North East Mall in Hurst and Willowbrook Mall in Houston, totalling 70,000 square feet of retail space. The retailer has also announced future store openings at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso and Katy Mills in Houston, for a total of five new Texas locations.

Kevin Tulip, president of Primark US, said in a statement: "As one of the fastest growing states in the country, Texas represents an exciting growth opportunity for Primark as we continue our expansion across the country.

"We are extremely excited for our first Texas opening on December 12 and in preparation, we're building our La Plaza team and getting ready to welcome shoppers to experience the joy that our unique combination of quality products at affordable prices brings to families, just in time for the holidays."