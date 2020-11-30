Primark to open for 24-hours to cater for demand

Primark is to extend trading hours in all of its stores when England exits lockdown on Wednesday, December 2, with some flagships opening for 24-hours to cater for “anticipated higher customer demand”.

Eleven stores including Trafford, Bluewater, Lakeside, Birmingham Fort and White City, will open for 24-hours from 7am on December 2 right through until closing time on December 3. The move it states will help “safely reduce queues” by spreading shopping hours over a longer period of time to cater for demand ahead of the festive season.

The other stores offering 24-hour trading is York Monks Cross, Leeds White Rose, Meadowhall, Stratford, Charlton and Gateshead Metrocentre.

The rest of Primark’s 153 stores in England will also be open for longer after lockdown, with extended trading hours across the board ahead of the festive season.

Primark stores located in retail parks, major high streets and major shopping centres will trade until 10pm minimum, explained the retailer. While some stores, including Leeds White Rose, Braehead, and Trafford, as well as Charlton, York Monks Cross, Banbury, and Edinburgh Fort will trade until midnight.

Some stores including Primark’s London flagships Oxford St East and Oxford St West will be open until 11pm, alongside Meadowhall, Bluewater, Lakeside, Metro, White City, and Stratford.

All other stores across England will trade until at least 8pm on weekdays until December 23.

To ensure the safety and wellbeing of its employees and customers, Primark added that all openings with be Covid-19 secure and in line with government guidance. This includes strict social distancing protocols, limits on the number of customers allowed in store, hand sanitisation stations on entry, perspex screens or cubicles at tills, the use of face masks in-store and increased in-store cleaning.

Primark chief executive, Paul Marchant, said in a statement: “We are delighted to re-open our stores in England on December 2, with longer shopping hours to give our customers more time to safely do their festive shopping. We have everything this season that our customers expect from Primark, including our famous Christmas jumpers, festive pyjamas and much, much more.

“All of our extensive safety measures remain in place to help ensure shopping at Primark is an enjoyable, safe experience for everyone.”

Images: courtesy of Primark