Princess Polly confirms debut store in New York City

Australian fashion brand Princess Polly has announced it is expanding to the East Coast of the US with its debut brick-and-mortar location in Manhattan, New York City.

The Gen Z-loved brand, owned by a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp., has secured an 8,000-square-foot location at 514 Broadway in New York City’s SoHo neighbourhood, which will open in early 2025.

Spanning across two floors, the NYC store will house over 5,000 on-trend Princess Polly styles, from the latest apparel to footwear and accessories.

The store's design will follow Princess Polly’s four existing stores and offer “instagrammable spaces,” such as a permanent photo booth and large-scale LED screens showcasing videos of the newest styles and campaigns.

Eirin Bryett, co-chief executive of Princess Polly, said in a statement: “We’ve listened closely to our US customers and know there is an appetite for more Princess Polly stores, so we’re thrilled to put Princess Polly on the map in one of the biggest and most exciting cities in the world.

"With a spacious layout, various photo opportunities, and a broad selection of our latest styles, this store supports our larger strategy to make Princess Polly’s in-person experience accessible to more customers. This milestone SoHo location represents the next chapter in Princess Polly's evolution as we continue to blend digital innovation with immersive retail experiences that resonate with our Gen Z and millennial community."

Earlier this year, Princess Polly announced plans for retail openings in Scottsdale’s Fashion Square, San Diego’s Fashion Valley, Boston’s Newbury Street, Santa Clara’s Valley Fair and Orange County’s Irvine Spectrum Center. The brand’s first physical location opened at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles in 2023.