Promod targets 100 stores in India by 2025

French apparel brand Promod, which recently opened its first E-origin store in Mumbai’s Palladium Mall, plans to launch 100 stores by 2025. The brand plans to launch 10 more E-origin stores by 2021 and by 2025 convert all existing stores into E-origin format stores.

The brand has earmarked an investment of Rs 50 crore for the project. The new stores will be opened in Delhi NCR, Lucknow, and Bengaluru. With an increase in the purchasing power of consumers and awareness among Tier II and Tier III city consumers, the brand is moving towards catering to their requirements as well.

The newly opened E-origin store in Mumbai is designed to create a new retail experience for Promod customers and features technology such as digital tablets which are connected to large display screens and ample open space. The 1,700 sq. ft. store also has an open façade which is designed to increase consumer footfall.