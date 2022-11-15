Puma and Foot Locker expand partnership to target “next-generation customers”

Image: Puma

Sportswear brand Puma and New York-based speciality athletic retailer Foot Locker, Inc. are strengthening their partnership with a focus on basketball and exclusive product collaborations to “meet the demands of this growing next-generation market segment”.

In a statement, both companies said that the partnership would allow them to reach new audiences while redefining brand-retail collaboration, with plans to create hyper-relevant creator engagements and elevated collaborations that specifically resonate with a younger audience.

Bob Philion, president of Puma North America, said: “Puma’s long-standing relationship with Foot Locker has played an instrumental role in our ability to drive innovation and push the boundaries of sports, fashion, and technology globally.

“Our enhanced partnership not only provides us with additional opportunities for collaboration and growth, but it will enable us to provide even greater experiences and inclusion for our evolving customer base around the world.”

Foot Locker and Puma announce exclusive product launches targeting Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers

Key highlights of the new partnership include a series of exclusive collections and product collaborations with highly influential ambassadors to reach Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers. This includes expanding the basketball and classics categories with continued exclusive access to the LaMelo Ball Signature programme, which launched with the MB.02 in October, with additional iterations launching later this month and in December.

Foot Locker will also be the exclusive destination for the first-ever Puma x Pokémon collaboration in North America and the exclusive retailer for the Puma x Paw Patrol collection for kids launching on November 25.

In addition, they will be creating and launching upcoming athlete capsules with Mikey Williams and building exclusive product programmes with social media star and music artist Dixie D’Amelio and hip-hop artist Cordae.

It will also targeting the younger generation with its Puma x CoComelon collaboration coming out next Spring inspired by CoComelon’s favourite characters, which will be available exclusively at Kids Foot Locker.

Andrew Gray, executive vice president of Global Lockers and Champs Sports, Foot Locker, Inc., added: “We are very excited to build on our already strong partnership with Puma. By expanding and strengthening our collaboration with Puma, we continue to advance our strategy to diversify our product selection and bring new and innovative products to our consumers.”