Puma plans to add 20 new stores in India

Puma is looking to open another 20 stores in India before the end of this year. The brand currently has 365 exclusive stores in 125 cities and 3100 points of sale in India. It also sells online through its own website and other leading e-commerce platforms. Puma’s brand presence is extremely compelling, achieving strong double-digit growth in the last two or three years. It has continued the growth trajectory in 2018 with a strong 21 per cent growth. The direct-to-consumer e-commerce business has also grown the fastest in the same year. Puma’s success comes against the backdrop of the athleisure trend that has gripped the sportswear market. While other companies flaunt performance and technology, Puma focuses on style that makes its products attractive to the casual dresser. Globally, there has been a huge momentum for the brand, which is making strong progress in the sports performance and sport style categories.

Puma has been witnessing strong growth in the Indian market and will be investing to expand its retail presence across India to maintain its dominant position. Puma sees India as an important market with huge growth potential. The brand will also expand its presence in neighboring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal. Bangladesh has a flagship, one of the biggest in southeast Asia. Nepal has three stores.