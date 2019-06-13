Puma ropes in Gurpreet Singh Sandhu as new brand ambassador

Global sports brand Puma has signed Indian football national team goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu as its new brand ambassador for the India market. Sandhu will endorse Puma football in India, which includes the company’s performance footwear and equipment starting with the season 2019/20.

Over the years, Sandhu’s consistent performance at national and international leagues has made the world take notice of this footballing talent from India. A growing role model for enthusiasts in the country, his determination and confidence perfectly fit Puma’s brand values. Sandhu joins the elite list of athletes and sportspersons like Virat Kohli, Mary Kom and K L Rahul who endorse Puma in India. With these associations, Puma has witnessed a surge in sales in India market with revenue for the fiscal rising to Rs 1,157 crore as against Rs 958 crore it reported last year.