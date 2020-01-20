Puma to increase focus on kids’ wear category

Puma is looking to increase its focus on children’s wear category, a fast growing product category for the sportswear brand in India. Children’s wear currently makes up seven per cent of Puma’s revenue in India. The plan is to open four or five more experience center stores in India in the coming 12 to 18 months. These will be spread out in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Pune. There is already one such store, at Bangalore. The futuristic retail environment is focused on creating an immersive experience by engaging the consumer throughout their shopping journey. The brand is committed to providing the best of digital and personalised shopping experiences across all platforms.

Puma’s yearly sales have risen by 13 per cent. The German company has increased its sales by 84.4 per cent in the last ten years. In the same period, the company’s profit has exploded 72.2 per cent, although the margin has dropped, standing at 48.4 per cent last year. After a fall in profit by 14 per cent in 2013 and 0.2 per cent in 2014, the net result of the group rose in 2015 with an increase of 10.1 per cent. The margin, meanwhile, has remained up since, going from 45.5 per cent in 2015 to 48.4 per cent the last year.