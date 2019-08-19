Punit Balana launches Rabari collection at Mumbai flagship

Designer Punit Balana has launched latest Rabari collection at his first flagship store in Mumbai. The Rabari collection is inspired by women of the Rabari ethnic group known for their black attire and skilled embroidery. It features saris, dresses, and lehengas coloured with natural dyes and embellished with zari, glass, and thread work. The mostly black collection comes as a strong statement following several seasons of pastel hues.

The flagship store’s design is inspired by Mesopotamian architecture and is intended to resemble a cave. The space also features reclaimed wooden logs for a natural feel to contrast the brand’s opulent traditional wear. The store is situated in Commerce House in Kala Ghoda, in Fort, Mumbai.

Balana launched his eponymous label four years ago and is inspired by the embroidery and textile traditions of Rajasthan. The designer began with womenswear and launched his first menswear collection at Lakme Fashion Week in 2018 with his mixed collection ‘Gulabi Chowk.’