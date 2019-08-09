Purple Style Labs acquires Pernia’s Pop Up Shop

Purple Style Labs has acquired Pernia’s Pop Up Shop. Through this acquisition, Purple Style aims at building a comprehensive omni-channel fashion platform that is predominantly focused on meeting the fashion needs of Indians in India and across the world. Purple Style Labs is a market leader in e-commerce for premium Indian designer wear. Pernia’s Pop Up Shop is a leading multi-brand e-commerce website which houses over 500 of India’s pre-eminent designer brands.

Purple Style Labs, which opened in 2015, aims at creating a platform for Indian fashion, which is currently highly fragmented across designers. The object is to aggregate this fragmented supply, curate an assortment which enables the discovery of high-quality products, channelize demand creatively and permanently solve the critical pain-points associated with the industry. It is also looking at investing in early-stage Indian designer brands as part of a long-term strategy to significantly augment supply, distribution, inventory and reach. In addition, Purple Style Labs has begun acquiring equity stakes in India’s leading fashion brands, driving exclusive product through its omni-channel platform. It has recently invested in House of Masaba, one of the highest selling brands on its platform. Purple Style plans to open ten international stores and 20 domestic stores in the next 24 months.